Urban Meyer Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

In the wake of claims from Courtney Smith, ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith, saying several people close to Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, including his wife, knew of a 2015 allegation of domestic violence against Smith, the university has placed Coach Meyer on paid administrative leave.

Smith was fired from the team last month.

Here is the statement from The Ohio State University:

“The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations. During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave. Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible.”

Coach Meyer released a statement as well:

“Gene and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion. This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.”