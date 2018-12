Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches from he sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It will become official at 2:00pm today in a news conference…..Urban Meyer will announce he is retiring after the Rose Bowl. There has been much speculation about his future with Ohio State University. Offensive Coordinator Ryan Day will take over the top job.

Tune in to Kenny and JT this afternoon at 3:00pm as they will have in-depth coverage of this breaking story.