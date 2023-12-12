News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Agency Takes First Step Toward Requiring New Vehicles To Prevent Drunk Or Impaired Driving

By News Desk
December 12, 2023 1:05PM EST
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday that it is starting the process to put a new federal safety standard in place requiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles.

Such devices were required in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress in 2021.

