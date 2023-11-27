News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Airports Saw Record Passenger Volumes, But Fewer Headaches, Over Thanksgiving Weekend

By News Desk
November 27, 2023 3:34PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) A record number of passengers traveled through U.S. airports over Thanksgiving weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The TSA said it screened just over 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.88 million set on June 30.

That was 10% more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year.

Travel was relatively smooth despite the crowds. On Sunday, just 55 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a tracking service.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Vigil Held After 6 Killed in Columbus-Area Crash, Victims Include 3 High School Students
3

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Incident Hits Home for DeWine
4

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Hartville Man Injured Behind Wheel of Bus, Will Be OK
5

Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development