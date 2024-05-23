News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive

By News Desk
May 23, 2024 12:14PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week as layoffs remained historically low levels.

Jobless claims for the week ending May 18 fell by 8,000 to 215,000, down from 223,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Weekly unemployment claims are considered a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week.

In total, 1.79 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended May 11.

That’s  from up 8,000 from the previous week and 84,000 more than the same time one year ago.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
4

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
5

Canton Duo Accused in Dollar Store Attack in City, Victim Hit With Hammer