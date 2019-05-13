US-China Trade War Continues. What Does That Mean To You?

America’s Money Answers man, John Goodman spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the escalating trade war with China and the rising student loan debt in America.

President Trump, frustrated with China, leveled a 25% tariff on many Chinese imports this past weekend. China responded with a similar tariff of it’s own.

But, what does it mean to us? Will be be seeing higher product prices? Will our stock portfolio values go down?

Goodman also spoke about the 1.6 trillion dollars of debt that America’s students are carrying. He offered solutions.