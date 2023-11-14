News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Climate Assessment: Worsening Warming Is Hurting People In All Regions

By News Desk
November 14, 2023 3:44PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – A massive new federal government report says revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harms that are already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States.

Tuesday’s National Climate Assessment is a five-year localized update on what global warming is doing and will do to the United States.

It paints a picture of a country that is warming about 60% faster than the world as a whole, regularly gets smacked with costly weather disasters and is facing even bigger future problems, including worsening health and inequities that hurt poor and minorities hardest.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: 6 Killed, 18+ Injured in Columbus-Area Crash Involving Tusky Valley Schools
3

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
4

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
5

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE