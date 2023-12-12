News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Consumer Inflation Eased Slightly Last Month As Gas Prices Fell, Though Some Costs Kept Surging

By News Desk
December 12, 2023 1:02PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation ticked down again last month, with cheaper gas helping further lighten the weight of price increases in the United States.

Still, the latest data on consumer inflation showed that prices in some areas — services such as rents, restaurants and auto insurance — continued to rise uncomfortably fast.

The consumer price index rose just 0.1% from October to November. Compared with a year earlier, prices were up 3.1% in November, down from a 3.2% year-over-year rise in October.

But core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from October to November, slightly faster than the 0.2% increase the previous month.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Woman Jailed in Canton's Latest Homicide
3

Canton Police, Stark Coroner Investigating 2 Deaths
4

Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death
5

Massillon vs Hoban: 3 Things to Know, If You Go