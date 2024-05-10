US Consumer Sentiment Drops To 6-Month Low On Inflation, Unemployment Fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer sentiment fell sharply in May to the lowest level in six months as Americans cited concerns about stubbornly high inflation and interest rates and fears that unemployment could rise.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday in a preliminary version, dropped to 67.4 this month from a final reading of 77.2 in April.

That is still about 14% higher than a year ago.

Consumers’ outlook has generally been gloomy since the pandemic and particularly after inflation first spiked in 2021.