US Drought Monitor: Area Now at ‘Moderate’ Drought…

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Call it a “moderate drought” now in much of the area including all of Stark County and most of Carroll County.

Also all of Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties and most of Tuscarawas County.

The latest Drought Monitor report moves us up to the second level of five on the drought scale.

It’s 19 straight days without rain now.

The airport weather station recorded .39 inches of rain back on May 20.

Since May 1, we have seen just a third of the precipitation we normally get.