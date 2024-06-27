US Economic Growth For Last Quarter Is Revised Up Slightly To A 1.4% Annual Rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy expanded at a 1.4% annual pace from January through March, the slowest quarterly growth since spring 2022, the government said in a slight upgrade from its previous estimate.

Consumer spending grew just 1.5%, down from an initial estimate of 2% in a sign that high interest rates may be taking a toll on the economy.

The Commerce Department had previously estimated that the gross domestic product advanced at a 1.3% rate last quarter.

Still, the report showed that the January-March slowdown was caused mainly by two factors — a surge in imports and a drop in business inventories — that don’t necessarily reflect the underlying health of the economy.