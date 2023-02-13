US EPA Docs: 4 Chemicals Spilled at East Palestine Derailment Site

People gather at the Norfolk Southern Railways Assistance Center Thursday, Feb. 9, 2013, at the Abundant Life Fellowship in East Palestine, Ohio. Cleanup continues of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EASAT PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. EPA has named four different chemicals now that spilled during the derailment and resulting fire in East Palestine a week and a half ago.

One of them we are familiar with, the vinyl chloride that had to be released and burned at the crash site.

The Vindicator newspaper says Norfolk Southern may be responsible for cleanup of the site.

Residents are smelling odors from the site, and some are detecting it in their homes.