US EPA Orders Norfolk Southern to Clean Up Contaminants, Now Playing Greater Role

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Regan announced the agency will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs of the cleanup of the Feb. 3 freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. EPA, providing backup to Norfolk Southern Railway’s claim that it will stay on in East Palestine until the fiery derailment mess is cleaned up.

They’ve ordered the railroad to conduct all necessary actions to clean up the resulting contaminated soil and streams.

The agency also says cleaning services will be offered to homeowners, also paid for by Norfolk Southern.

They promise massive fines if the railroad does not follow through.

And despite getting the “OK to drink”, DeWine says water testing continues for the village water supply and has begun at private wells.

The U.S. EPA’s role has grown now with soil remediation and other cleanup duties.