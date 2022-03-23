US EPA Seeks Comment on Changes at Deerfield Superfund Site
In this Dec. 11, 2017 photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. Nearly 2 million people in the U.S. who live within a mile of 327 Superfund sites in areas prone to flooding or vulnerable to rising seas caused by climate change, according to an Associated Press analysis of flood zone maps, census data and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency records. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DEERFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One portion of the cleanup of the Summit National EPA Superfund site could be ending soon.
The federal agency has opened a comment period to end the soil remediation portion of the effort.
Groundwater will continue to be monitored.
The 11-acre site at Routes 224 and 225 in Deerfield Township in Portage County was contaminated with PCBs and more in the 1970s.