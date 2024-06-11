News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Gas Prices Are Falling

By News Desk
June 11, 2024 7:05AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Gas prices are once again on the decline across the U.S.

That’s bringing some relief to drivers now paying a little less to fill up their tanks.

The AAA motor club says the national average for gas prices on Monday stood around $3.44 a gallon.

That’s down about 8 cents from a week ago, more than 19 cents from one month back, and over 14 cents down from this time last year.

Why the recent fall in prices at the pump? Industry analysts point to a blend of mild demand and increasing supply — as well as relatively mild oil prices worldwide.

The future is never promised.

But, if there are no major unexpected production interruptions, some experts say that prices could keep working their way lower.

