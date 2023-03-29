US House Committee Hears From EPA, More on East Palestine
March 29, 2023 6:50AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This time in the U.S. House.
A committee hearing on the East Palestine situation.
The Energy and Commerce Committee heard testimony Tuesday about government decision-making and response following the fiery and hazardous-materials derailment.
EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore tried to reassure residents that the cleanup is continuing for the long term.
Shore says the state and federal EPA have over 80 people on the ground in East Palestine.
Ohio EPA Administrator Ann Vogel also testified.
Friday marks eight weeks since the fiery derailment.
