US House Committee Hears From EPA, More on East Palestine

Debra Shore, the regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, left, and Anne Vogel, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, center, are welcomed to testify by Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., as the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, holds a hearing on the government response to the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This time in the U.S. House.

A committee hearing on the East Palestine situation.

The Energy and Commerce Committee heard testimony Tuesday about government decision-making and response following the fiery and hazardous-materials derailment.

EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore tried to reassure residents that the cleanup is continuing for the long term.

Shore says the state and federal EPA have over 80 people on the ground in East Palestine.

Ohio EPA Administrator Ann Vogel also testified.

Friday marks eight weeks since the fiery derailment.