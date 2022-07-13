News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
US Inflation Reached A New 40-Year High In June Of 9.1%

By News Desk
July 13, 2022 9:35AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, the biggest 12-month increase since 1981, and up from an 8.6% jump in May. On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.3% from May to June, another substantial increase, after prices had jumped 1% from April to May.

