US Job Openings Rose In December

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers posted 9 million job openings in December, an increase from November and another sign that the job market remains resilient despite the headwind of higher interest rates.

The number of openings was up from November’s 8.9 million, which itself was revised up in Tuesday’s report.

Job openings have declined since peaking at a record 12 million in March 2022.

But they remain at historically high levels: Before 2021, monthly openings had never topped 8 million.

Still, in a cautionary sign, layoffs rose in December.

And the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of relative confidence in their ability to find a better position — dipped to the lowest level since January 2021.