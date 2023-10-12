News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Jobless Claims Remain At Historically Low 209,000, A Sign Of Continuing Labor Market Strength

By News Desk
October 12, 2023 1:02PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at historically low levels in another sign that the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates.

Unemployment claims stayed at 209,000 for the week ending Oct. 7, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which strips out week-to-week volatility, fell by 3,000 to 206,250.

The numbers, a proxy for layoffs, continue to show that American workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
3

Teen Arrested for Attack on 15-Year-Old Girl at Stadium Park
4

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests
5

Why Are They Digging Up Hills and Dales at Whipple?