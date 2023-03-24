News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Launches Airstrikes In Syria After Drone Kills US Worker

By News Desk
March 24, 2023 12:40PM EDT
BEIRUT (AP) — The Pentagon says a strike Thursday by a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U.S. contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor in northeast Syria.

American forces said they retaliated soon after with “precision airstrikes” in Syria targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with activist groups saying the hits killed at least four.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the American intelligence community had determined the drone was of Iranian origin, but offered no other immediate evidence to support the claim.

