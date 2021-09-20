      Weather Alert

US Launches Mass Expulsion Of Haitian Migrants From Texas

News Desk
Sep 20, 2021 @ 9:44am

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) – The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. It’s a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. Three flights with 145 passengers each arrived in Port-au-Prince, and Haiti said six flights were expected on Tuesday. In all, U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

