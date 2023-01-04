US Marshals: Arrest Made in Shootings of 38-year-Old Woman, 5-Year-old Girl

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old Akron woman.

A 5-year-old girl was also struck and injured in that Saturday evening incident at an apartment unit on Brittain Road.

39-year-old Christopher Mason is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Mason was named a suspect shortly after the New Years Eve shootings.

Officers picked him up Tuesday afternoon in Akron.

The young girl is expected to survive her gunshot wound.