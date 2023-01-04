US Marshals: Arrest Made in Shootings of 38-year-Old Woman, 5-Year-old Girl
January 4, 2023 5:56AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old Akron woman.
A 5-year-old girl was also struck and injured in that Saturday evening incident at an apartment unit on Brittain Road.
39-year-old Christopher Mason is charged with murder and felonious assault.
Mason was named a suspect shortly after the New Years Eve shootings.
Officers picked him up Tuesday afternoon in Akron.
The young girl is expected to survive her gunshot wound.