US Marshals Make 3rd Arrest in Violent Canton Robbery
Northern Ohio. Violent Fugitive Task Force
CRANBERRY, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the third suspect in a violent robbery incident in Canton from back in April.
41-year-old Marc Taylor was arrested early Sunday morning at a motel in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh.
He remains jailed there pending extradition back to Canton.
Police say Taylor, Bryant Binns and Brandy Ingram went to a house on Gilmore Avenue NW purporting to be making a drug deal.
The female victim there was pistol-whipped, raped and robbed.