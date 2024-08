WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S News and World Report has been ranking colleges and hospitals.

They’ve moved on to entire states now.

And it appears Ohio could be doing better.

The Buckeye State comes in 36th.

We scored well for government stability, but poorly on the environment.

Other factors measured in the survey of 70,000 people was the economy, health care and crime.

Utah was number one.