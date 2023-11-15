News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Producer Prices Slid In 0.5% In October, Biggest Drop Since 2020

By News Desk
November 15, 2023 12:46PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease in the face of a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, biggest drop since April 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, producer prices were up 1.3% from October 2022.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Vigil Held After 6 Killed in Columbus-Area Crash, Victims Include 3 High School Students
3

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
4

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
5

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE