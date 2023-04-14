News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

US Retail Sales Fall 1% Amid High Inflation, Rising Rates

By News Desk
April 14, 2023 1:24PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut their spending at retail stores and restaurants in March for the second straight month, a sign consumers are becoming more cautious after a burst of spending in January.

Retail sales dropped 1% in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2% fall in the previous month.

Lower sales of autos, electronics, and at home and garden stores drove the decline.

The data isn’t adjusted for inflation, which rose only slightly last month.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

Jackson Man Gets 10 to 13 1/2 Years in Traffic Death
5

Akron Police say they have arrested a Serial Rapist: Looking for Additional Victims