US Says Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine And Is Seeking Iranian Missiles

By News Desk
January 4, 2024 1:57PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish arms for its war with Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.

Kirby said a Russia-Iran deal had not been completed.

But, he said, the U.S. “is concerned that Russia negotiations to acquire close range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advancing.”

