US Unemployment Claims Drop By 24,000

By News Desk
November 22, 2023 1:08PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, a sign that U.S. job market remains resilient despite higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that jobless claims were dropped by 24,000 to 209,000.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 750 to 220,000.

The applications are viewed as a proxy for layoffs.

They remain extraordinarily low by historical standards, signaling that most Americans enjoy unusual job security.

