US Wholesale Prices For June Point To Further Easing Of Inflation Pressures

By News Desk
July 13, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes.

The government’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose just 0.1% last month from June 2022, the smallest such increase since August 2020.

And from May to June, prices rose an identical 0.1% after having fallen 0.4% from April to May.

The index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers.

It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.

