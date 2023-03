It all comes down to this — The 2023 World Baseball Classic concludes tonight.

Japan who hasn’t won the title since 2009 will try to dethrone defending champions, team USA.

How’d they get here?

Semifinal scores

USA 14, Cuba 2

Japan 6, Mexico 5

Title Game tonight

Tonight, March 21: USA vs. Japan, 7 p.m. on FS1 (Final)