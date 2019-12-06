USAO: Alliance Woman, Others Falsely Claim Overtime, Enter Guilty Pleas
(Cleveland VA Medical Center)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five former Veterans Affairs employees including an Alliance woman have entered guilty pleas to federal theft charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says the five worked at the VA Medical Center in Cleveland where they falsely claimed working overtime, collecting a total of nearly $170,000.
They say 53-year-old Michele Whaley brought home over $71,000.
The others are from the Cleveland area.