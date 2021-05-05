      Weather Alert

USAO: Canton Man Among 6 Accused of Ripping Off CARES Act Program

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2021 @ 7:24am
WHBC News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is among six people indicted on federal charges for trying to rip off the CARES Act program for $9 million.

They received $3.3 million.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Cleveland says 48-year-old Randolph Nunn is among those charged with wire fraud.

They say he and the others submitted fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications with the Small Business Administration.

The others indicted are from the Columbus area, Tennessee and Connecticut.

They say one of the co-conspirators bought four brand new vehicles with the money he got.

