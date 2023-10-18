USDA Funding Means Low-Interest Loans for EP Businesses

A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST Palestine, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some assistance for East Palestine area businesses.

USDA Rural Development is awarding a $500,000 Rural Business Development Grant to Valley Economic Development Partners.

That’s a Youngstown-area non-profit that partners in funding businesses for economic growth.

The USDA Rural Development state director says the goal is for East Palestine and nearby businesses to be able to recover, rebuild and come back stronger than ever.

Low-interest loans will be offered.