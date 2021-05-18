      Weather Alert

USDA, ODH Team Up for Raccoon Rabies Vaccination Effort

Jim Michaels
May 18, 2021 @ 4:51am
(Ohio Department of Health)

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – USDA wildlife biologists in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health are in the air in Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and two other counties this week, dropping 233,000 baits aimed at vaccinating the raccoon population against raccoon-strain rabies.

That’s even though there was just one confirmed rabid raccoon in northeast Ohio last year.

Raccoon rabies baits (Ohio Department of Health)

The area being vaccinated which is south of Canton and includes most of Carroll County is the barrier which hopefully will keep the deadly disease from moving further west.

They are using an airplane and a helicopter, flying out of Elser Airport in North Lima, south of Youngstown.

Check here for real-time info on where the baiting is being done.

