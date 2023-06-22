USFL PLAYOFF GAME TICKET DISCOUNT LINK HERE!

Get your tickets for the USFL Playoffs and Championship here in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium AND get a discount by using the WHBC link!

First, Saturday, June 24th it’s the USFL North Division Championship between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Michigan Panthers. First 5000 guests will get a cool seat cushion! Great fun, entertainment and football! Then on July 1st be there for the biggest game of the Summer for the 2023 USFL Championship Game. Fantastic seats get you right next to the action!