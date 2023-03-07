USFL Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday For Inaugural Season In Canton

Image from USFL

Tickets can be purchased for the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) season’s games being played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased at hofvillage.com or theusfl.com .

The first game in Canton starts at noon on Sunday, April 23, featuring the New Jersey Generals versus the Pittsburgh Maulers, the two franchises sharing the Canton hub. Throughout the spring season, 11 regular-season games will be played in Canton. The full schedule can be found here .

Season tickets for all 11 games start at just $30 for end zone seats, $90 for sideline and $120 for midfield. Individual tickets are $10 for end zone, $25 for sideline and $40 for midfield.

“We’ve got big plans for each of the games, starting with high-quality, hard-hitting professional football on the field, plus game-day promotions, giveaways, fan engagement, tailgate parties, family-friendly entertainment, mascots, cheerleaders, pyrotechnics, special guests and more,” said Ray Horton, Head Coach, Pittsburgh Maulers. “We’re confident families and fans will enjoy the experience and come back for more. It’s the best value in professional sports.”

Group discounts begin with 10 or more tickets. Groups of 50 or more will receive additional discounts plus unique on-field experiences. Email [email protected] with group inquiries.

USFL Season 2 features eight teams – Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars – and kicks-off this April at all four host stadiums – April 15-16 in Memphis, April 15-16 in Birmingham, April 23 in Canton, and April 30 in Detroit.