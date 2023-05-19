USFL to Honor Local Heroes in the “Hats Off to Heroes” Event

On Sunday, May 28th at 5:30pm, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton the USFL will honor the brave men and women who are in our military, police, fire and other front line individuals with a Hats Off to Heroes Night.

While all attendees will get a free USFL hat, the true promotion is providing complimentary tickets to those who have served and continue to do so for us in our country and communities, giving them the recognition they deserve.

Attendees will be recognized during the game as well as at halftime on the field, while also having an opportunity to be a part of the festivities during the anthem and even pregame access on the field. We would like to extend this offer to everyone associated with medical, fire, police, military, EMT and more. This offer includes a complimentary ticket for those individuals with a purchase of other tickets.

With this special offer, you’ll also be eligible for the following exclusive in-game

experiences:

• Be a part of the high-five the players on the field prior to kickoff.*

• Hold the American flag on the field during the National Anthem.**

• Be honored throughout the game and during halftime.

• Head down to the field post-game for a hero’s photo with your family.

Fans in attendance will also receive a USFL hat (while supplies last), so don’t miss out

on this incredible opportunity to be honored alongside your fellow military members,

veterans, and first responders!