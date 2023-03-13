USFL Unveils 2023 Broadcast Schedule With League Partners

The United States Football League (USFL) today announced its television schedule for the 2023 USFL season. FOX Sports and NBC Sports, the League’s official media partners, will combine to present all 40 regular-season games and three postseason matchups live on national television.

There will be 29 games on broadcast networks between FOX and NBC, an additional 6 games versus the League’s inaugural season. There will also be 13 primetime games across FOX, FS1 and NBC.

The second season of the USFL kicks off with a doubleheader on FOX on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 PM ET as the Memphis Showboats make their inaugural home debut at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN, against the Philadelphia Stars. In the primetime matchup, the 2022 USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generalsfrom Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

On Sunday, April 16, NBC Sports opens its USFL schedule as the Michigan Panthers take on the Houston Gamblers from Memphis at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Where to Watch:

For the 2023 USFL season, FOX Sports will carry 25 games split between FOX (18) and FS1 (7), and NBC Sports will present 18 games across NBC and Peacock (11) and USA Network and Peacock (7). All NBC Sports games can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while all games on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

Each network will reveal its respective production details, including broadcast teams, at a later date.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit theUSFL.com.

USFL Schedule by the Numbers:

Total Games – 43

Primetime Games – 13

FOX & NBC Broadcasts – 29

FOX – 18

FS1 – 7

NBC & Peacock – 11

USA Network & Peacock – 7

Saturday Games – 22

Sunday Games – 21

USFL 2023 SEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

WK DATE TIME (ET) PLATFORM MATCHUP LOCATION

1 Sat 4/15/2023 4:30 PM FOX Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats Memphis

1 Sat 4/15/2023 7:30 PM FOX New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham

1 Sun 4/16/2023 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers Memphis

1 Sun 4/16/2023 6:30 PM FS1 Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham

2 Sat 4/22/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham

2 Sat 4/22/2023 7:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham

2 Sun 4/23/2023 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton

2 Sun 4/23/2023 7:00 PM FS1 Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars Canton

3 Sat 4/29/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham

3 Sat 4/29/2023 7:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers Memphis

3 Sun 4/30/2023 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars Detroit

3 Sun 4/30/2023 4:00 PM FOX New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers Detroit

4 Sat 5/6/2023 1:00 PM FOX Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars Detroit

4 Sat 5/6/2023 7:30 PM NBC, Peacock Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers Detroit

4 Sun 5/7/2023 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals Canton

4 Sun 5/7/2023 6:30 PM FS1 Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton

5 Sat 5/13/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers Detroit

5 Sat 5/13/2023 4:00 PM FOX Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham

5 Sun 5/14/2023 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars Detroit

5 Sun 5/14/2023 3:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham

6 Sat 5/20/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats Memphis

6 Sat 5/20/2023 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Detroit

6 Sun 5/21/2023 12:00 PM FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars Detroit

6 Sun 5/21/2023 4:00 PM FOX New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers Memphis

7 Sat 5/27/2023 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham

7 Sat 5/27/2023 9:00 PM FS1 Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton

7 Sun 5/28/2023 2:00 PM USA, Peacock Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats Memphis

7 Sun 5/28/2023 5:30 PM FS1 Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals Canton

8 Sat 6/3/2023 12:00 PM USA, Peacock Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton

8 Sat 6/3/2023 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham

8 Sun 6/4/2023 1:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals Canton

8 Sun 6/4/2023 4:00 PM FOX Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham

9 Sat 6/10/2023 12:00 PM FOX Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton

9 Sat 6/10/2023 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats Memphis

9 Sun 6/11/2023 2:00 PM NBC, Peacock Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Memphis

9 Sun 6/11/2023 7:00 PM FOX Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals Canton

10 Sat 6/17/2023 1:00 PM USA, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals Canton

10 Sat 6/17/2023 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats Memphis

10 Sun 6/18/2023 4:00 PM FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers Memphis

10 Sun 6/18/2023 7:00 PM FOX Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers Detroit

Playoff Sat 6/24/2023 8:00 PM NBC, Peacock TBD TBD

Playoff Sun 6/25/2023 7:00 PM FOX TBD TBD

Champ Sat 7/1/2023 8:00 PM NBC, Peacock TBD Canton