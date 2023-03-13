News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

USFL Unveils 2023 Broadcast Schedule With League Partners

By Brian Novak
March 13, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Share
USFL Unveils 2023 Broadcast Schedule With League Partners
Image from USFL

The United States Football League (USFL) today announced its television schedule for the 2023 USFL season. FOX Sports and NBC Sports, the League’s official media partners, will combine to present all 40 regular-season games and three postseason matchups live on national television.

There will be 29 games on broadcast networks between FOX and NBC, an additional 6 games versus the League’s inaugural season. There will also be 13 primetime games across FOX, FS1 and NBC.

The second season of the USFL kicks off with a doubleheader on FOX on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 PM ET as the Memphis Showboats make their inaugural home debut at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN, against the Philadelphia Stars. In the primetime matchup, the 2022 USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generalsfrom Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

On Sunday, April 16, NBC Sports opens its USFL schedule as the Michigan Panthers take on the Houston Gamblers from Memphis at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Where to Watch:

For the 2023 USFL season, FOX Sports will carry 25 games split between FOX (18) and FS1 (7), and NBC Sports will present 18 games across NBC and Peacock (11) and USA Network and Peacock (7). All NBC Sports games can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while all games on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

 

Each network will reveal its respective production details, including broadcast teams, at a later date. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit theUSFL.com.

USFL Schedule by the Numbers:

Total Games – 43

 

Primetime Games – 13

 

FOX & NBC Broadcasts – 29

 

FOX – 18

 

FS1 – 7

 

NBC & Peacock – 11

 

USA Network & Peacock – 7

 

Saturday Games – 22

 

Sunday Games – 21

 

USFL 2023 SEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

 

WK   DATE                      TIME (ET)         PLATFORM                    MATCHUP                                                    LOCATION

1        Sat  4/15/2023          4:30 PM               FOX                    Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats                        Memphis

1        Sat  4/15/2023          7:30 PM               FOX                    New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions    Birmingham

1        Sun  4/16/2023         12:00 PM             NBC, Peacock    Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers                           Memphis

1        Sun  4/16/2023         6:30 PM               FS1                      Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers                     Birmingham

 

2        Sat  4/22/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers                     Birmingham

2        Sat  4/22/2023          7:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions    Birmingham

2        Sun  4/23/2023         1:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers                       Canton

2        Sun  4/23/2023         7:00 PM               FS1                      Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars                            Canton

 

3        Sat  4/29/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions   Birmingham

3        Sat  4/29/2023          7:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

3        Sun  4/30/2023         12:00 PM             NBC, Peacock    Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars                            Detroit

3        Sun  4/30/2023         4:00 PM               FOX                    New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers                       Detroit

 

4        Sat  5/6/2023            1:00 PM               FOX                    Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars                            Detroit

4        Sat  5/6/2023            7:30 PM               NBC, Peacock    Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers                       Detroit

4        Sun 5/7/2023            3:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals     Canton

4        Sun 5/7/2023            6:30 PM               FS1                      Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers                      Canton

 

5        Sat  5/13/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers                           Detroit

5        Sat  5/13/2023          4:00 PM               FOX                    Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions                      Birmingham

5        Sun  5/14/2023         12:00 PM             NBC, Peacock    New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars                        Detroit

5        Sun 5/14/2023          3:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers   Birmingham

 

6        Sat  5/20/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats                        Memphis

6        Sat  5/20/2023          4:00 PM               FOX                    Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers                       Detroit

6        Sun 5/21/2023          12:00 PM             FS1                      New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars                        Detroit

6        Sun  5/21/2023         4:00 PM               FOX                    New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

 

7        Sat  5/27/2023          4:00 PM               FOX                    Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers  Birmingham

7        Sat  5/27/2023          9:00 PM               FS1                      Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers                           Canton

7        Sun  5/28/2023         2:00 PM               USA, Peacock     Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats                        Memphis

7        Sun  5/28/2023         5:30 PM               FS1                      Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals                        Canton

 

8        Sat  6/3/2023            12:00 PM             USA, Peacock     Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers                           Canton

8        Sat  6/3/2023            3:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions                      Birmingham

8        Sun  6/4/2023           1:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals     Canton

8        Sun  6/4/2023           4:00 PM               FOX                    Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers                     Birmingham

 

9        Sat  6/10/2023          12:00 PM             FOX                    Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers                           Canton

9        Sat  6/10/2023          3:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats     Memphis

9        Sun  6/11/2023         2:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

9        Sun  6/11/2023         7:00 PM               FOX                    Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals                        Canton

 

10       Sat  6/17/2023         1:00 PM               USA, Peacock     Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals                        Canton

10       Sat  6/17/2023         4:00 PM               FOX                    Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats     Memphis

10       Sun  6/18/2023        4:00 PM               FS1                      New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

10       Sun  6/18/2023        7:00 PM               FOX                    Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers                           Detroit

 

Playoff  Sat 6/24/2023      8:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    TBD                                                                               TBD

Playoff  Sun 6/25/2023     7:00 PM               FOX                    TBD                                                                               TBD

 

Champ   Sat 7/1/2023        8:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    TBD                                                                               Canton

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton
4

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
5

Canton Moving Forward on Major Broadband Fiber Initiative