USPS Honoring Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Stamp

By News Desk
October 24, 2022 5:49PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A new stamp design unveiled on Monday depicts Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

She’s being recognized as an “icon of American culture” for her work fighting gender discrimination and for being a “passionate proponent of equal justice.”

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87.

The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date.

