UW Stark Graduates First ‘Project Blueprint’ Volunteer Leaders

Jim Michaels
Jan 24, 2020 @ 8:21am
(Provided by United Way of Greater Stark County)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The goal is to bring new and diverse blood to non-profit organizations.

14 people just graduated from the first-ever Project Blueprint Program by the United Way of Greater Stark County.

They completed a 12-week-long course designed to give the volunteer leaders the information they need to serve on non-profit boards and committees.

Fourteen individuals graduated January 9: Quincy Jones, Rahul Chaudhari, Courtney T.K Chester, Onwar Shaheer, Lisa M. Cook, Michele Patterson-Stokes, Arlene Franco, Jaylon Amar Smith, Rocio N. Hernández Segura, Ma Soledad Alvarez, Iván Rosa, Monica Holt-Parish, Clishawn Robinson and Preston W. Robinson.

