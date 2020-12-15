Vaccine Arrives at Aultman, Being Administered to Front-Line Workers
A UPS truck delivers the Pfizer vaccine to Aultman Hospital (Courtesy Aultman Hospital)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 975 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine destined for Aultman Hospital arrived first thing Tuesday morning via a UPS truck.
Those shots are being administered to front-line workers who provide health care to COVID patients.
Aultman was the first hospital in the Akron-Canton-Youngstown hospital region to get the vaccine.