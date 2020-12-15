      Weather Alert

Vaccine Arrives at Aultman, Being Administered to Front-Line Workers

Jim Michaels
Dec 15, 2020 @ 2:38pm
A UPS truck delivers the Pfizer vaccine to Aultman Hospital (Courtesy Aultman Hospital)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 975 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine destined for Aultman Hospital arrived first thing Tuesday morning via a UPS truck.

Those shots are being administered to front-line workers who provide health care to COVID patients.

Aultman was the first hospital in the Akron-Canton-Youngstown hospital region to get the vaccine.

