Vaccine Comes to Ohio, At Aultman in Canton on Tuesday

Jim Michaels
Dec 15, 2020 @ 6:17am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first people in Ohio have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

They are health care workers at hospitals in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Aultman and seven other hospitals will get the vaccine on Tuesday, and their employees will be inoculated.

Governor Mike DeWine says more hospitals will get the vaccine next week.

Each batch has 975 shots.

And DeWine says the state is part of a CDC program that has inoculations starting in nursing homes on Friday.

