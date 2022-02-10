      Weather Alert

Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers Blocked By 2nd Court

News Desk
Feb 10, 2022 @ 2:27pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A U.S. appeals court has declined for now to allow President Joe Biden’s administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge issued on Jan. 21.

The administration had asked the New Orleans court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.

But the court’s ruling maintains a block on the mandate pending further proceedings.

