Vaccine Mandates? Flu Shots? Clinics. Latest info HERE:

Woman receiving an injection in her arm
Mandates
A narrow majority of Americans are in favor of vaccine mandates for work, school, and large sporting events, according to a new poll.
The CNN/SSRS poll found the public split 51% to 49% on the subject of vaccine requirements overall. But percentages were slightly higher in certain situations: 54% supported work requirements while 55% supported them for schools or large gatherings like concerts or sporting events. The numbers also suggest that support for vaccine mandates is growing – percentages were up 6-8 points from a similar poll conducted in April.
Flu Shots
As many children return to in-person learning and adults end a period of working from home, experts are concerned about the upcoming flu season and its implications for hospitals that are already pushed to the limits of capacity due to the COVID-19 delta variant. Flu season usually runs from October to May, with experts suggesting the best time to get vaccinated is from early September to the end of October, although some major retail pharmacies have already begun advertising this year’s supply.
Vaccination Clinics:
Aultman is continuing to help distribute more COVID-19 vaccines and provide easy access for the community by holding mobile vaccine clinics in Canal Fulton, Canton, Louisville, Massillon, Navarre and North Canton this week. All community members who are 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine, and no registration is required. To see a list of current and upcoming clinics, visit aultman.org/vaccinate.
The following clinics will be held on:
Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Shalmo Family YMCA from 9:30 a.m. – noon. The YMCA is located at 976 Canal St. S in Canal Fulton, Ohio, 44614.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Massillon Parks and Recreation from 9 – 11 a.m. The recreation center is located at 505 Erie St. N in Massillon, Ohio, 44646.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Louisville Public Library from 1 – 3 p.m. The library is located 700 Lincoln Ave. in Louisville, Ohio, 44641.
Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Stark Community Action Agency from 9 – 11 a.m. The SCAA is located at 1366 Market Ave. N in Canton, Ohio, 44714.
Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Massillon Public Library from noon – 2 p.m. The library is located at 208 Lincoln Way E in Massillon, Ohio, 44646.
Thursday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Gospel Temple’s Dream Center from 9 – 11 a.m. Trinity Gospel Temple is located at 1612 Tuscarawas St. W in Canton, Ohio, 44708.
Thursday, Sept. 16, at Aultman North from noon – 2 p.m. Aultman North is located at 6100 Whipple Ave. NW in North Canton, Ohio, 44720.
Thursday, Sept. 16, at Massillon Cable from 3 – 5 p.m. Massillon Cable is located at 814 Cable Court NW in Massillon, Ohio, 44647.
Friday, Sept. 17, at Towpath Trail YMCA from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The YMCA is located at 1226 Market St. NE in Navarre, Ohio, 44662.
Friday, Sept. 17, at Hope Outreach Ministry from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hope Outreach is located at 1530 Superior Ave. NE in Canton, Ohio, 44705.
Friday, Sept. 17, at the North Canton Public Library from 2 – 6 p.m. The library is located at 185 N. Main St. in North Canton, Ohio, 44720.
Members of the community who have not yet been vaccinated and would like to receive the vaccine can simply visit one of these locations during the designated times.