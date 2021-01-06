Vaccine Update: Nursing Home Staff Hesitant, 1B Up Next
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says 61-percent of the state’s nursing homes had been visited for vaccinations as of Sunday.
DeWine says residents and staff at those facilities will start to get the second dose starting on Friday.
He does say while 75- to 80-percent of residents are getting the vaccine, only 40-percent of staff is getting it.
The Department of Aging says they are conducting a virtual information campaign in nursing homes, trying to educate staff about the vaccine.
Who’s Next?
Meantime, the governor says the 1B group that includes those 65-and-older and school teachers and staff could start getting the shots in two weeks.
He says it depends on how quickly the doses arrive.
In addition, the state has identified 75,000 under-65 individuals who are at-risk from a health standpoint and need the vaccine.
They’ll be in the 1B group.