Vance, Brown, Johnson Visit East Palestine

Rep. Bill Johnson answers a question as East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, rear, listens during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Senators and an administration official, making appearances in East Palestine on Thursday.

U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance says when he contacted the CDC, he hadn’t gotten good answers concerning the health situation there.

The CDC is sending representatives to the village.

He has mixed feelings about FEMA coming in, because he wants Norfolk Southern to proceed with the cleanup and, importantly, pay for it

Vance says he did not like the way homes in the evacuation area were suddenly reopened last week, just as the first Norfolk Southern train since the derailment moved through.

He says it was not the way he would like events to have transpired.

Vance says trains shouldn’t be moving through contaminated areas, and people should have been given time to return to their homes.

Fellow Senator Sherrod Brown also traveled to the village and talked to residents.

He wants Norfolk Southern held accountable…

Congressman Bill Johnson took part in the town meeting Wednesday night.