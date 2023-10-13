News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Vance, Brown Offer Assistance as Israel Gears Up for Ground War

By Jim Michaels
October 13, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Friday, Oct.13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Israel prepares for a ground war in Gaza, U.S Senator from Ohio JD Vance says anyone with a loved one in Israel who wants to return home should contact Vance’s Washington office.

He’d also like to hear from those who know someone possibly held captive in Gaza.

His office number is 202-224-3353.

Charter flights for Americans were to begin Friday in Israel.

Senator Sherrod Brown has been meeting directly with members of the Jewish community.

