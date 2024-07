Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks to reporters in the spin room after a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance remains on the Donald Trump “veep” short list.

But has he talked to the presumptive Republican nominee about the ticket?

He claims “no”.

The two did talk last week before the debate, with Vance providing some preparation material.

He wouldn’t comment when asked if he’d be the best pick.

Vance did attend the debate in Atlanta.