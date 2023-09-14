Vance: Movement Soon on Rail Safety Bill

Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee member Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, talks to East Palestine, Ohio, resident Misti Allison, during the committee hearing on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine train derailment, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Rail safety legislation put together earlier this year by U.S. Senators from Ohio JD Vance and Sherrod Brown could see some action soon.

Vance says Senate leadership has advised him that there will be a vote on the measure, though perhaps not this month.

The legislation comes out of the East Palestine toxic train derailment.

It requires additional detectors for overheated axles and provides funding for training on hazardous materials for first responders.