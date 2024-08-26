Vance Pinned Down on Abortion Issue, Says Trump Would Veto Any National Ban
August 26, 2024 9:20AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite the Republican ticket’s opposition to abortion, Donald Trump has said he does not favor a national ban.
Kristen Welker from NBC’s Meet the Press pushed VP candidate and Ohio U.S. Senator JD Vance on the issue on Sunday, asking how a Trump presidency would handle any Congressional bill containing a ban.
When pressed, Vance said Trump would veto such a bill.
The Trump camp has said that it intends to leave abortion rights up to the states.