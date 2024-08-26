Vance Pinned Down on Abortion Issue, Says Trump Would Veto Any National Ban

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite the Republican ticket’s opposition to abortion, Donald Trump has said he does not favor a national ban.

Kristen Welker from NBC’s Meet the Press pushed VP candidate and Ohio U.S. Senator JD Vance on the issue on Sunday, asking how a Trump presidency would handle any Congressional bill containing a ban.

When pressed, Vance said Trump would veto such a bill.

The Trump camp has said that it intends to leave abortion rights up to the states.